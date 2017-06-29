WATCH LIVE: House Democrats say they have a 2-year budget plan; Malloy speaks out

HARTFORD — Connecticut House Democrats say they’ve come up with a two-year budget proposal that could be ready for a vote on July 18.

The eleventh-hour, $40 billion two-year plan would increase the state’s 6.35 percent sales tax to 6.99 percent to help maintain funding to cities and towns. It would also provide municipalities with additional ways to generate local revenue and restore the local property tax credit against the personal income tax.

The proposal was being offered up Thursday as lawmakers grappled over whether to pass Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s three-month, stop-gap budget before the fiscal year ends on Friday. Malloy says it will be less draconian than having him run state government using his limited executive authority.

“Today, the House of Representatives failed. Democrats and Republicans in the House failed to act on a measure that would have received bipartisan support in the Senate, and I want to thank Senator Looney and Senator Fasano for that support,” said Gov. Malloy.

Malloy added “The short-term budget was not a perfect solution, nor was it intended to be. It was designed to be a responsible, interim measure that would allow us to craft a full two-year budget. It would have avoided or mitigated painful cuts to towns and to nonprofits. It would have preserved the summer youth employment and rental assistance programs.”

There’s disagreement, however, about whether to vote on the mini budget.