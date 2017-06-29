What is this strange animal? Man captures unique creature tearing up his grass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man trapped a strange animal that was tearing up his grass, and now wants some help identifying it and finding the creature a new home.

"I don't know what it is. Some people say it's an albino raccoon, some say it's an albino fox. I don't know what it is. It's just an animal that I want to get rid of, and no one wants to come and get it," Calvin Lee said.

The animal appears to be a baby albino raccoon, according to WREG.

Albino raccoons are rare and struggle to survive in the wild because their light coats prevent them from camouflaging.

Now that that question's been answered, it still leaves the question of what to do with it.

"I called police department, and I called APEX. They said they'd come and set the traps, but they don't come and pick up trapped animals. So, I don't know what to do with it...so I called Channel 3 News. Maybe you guys will know what to do with," Lee said with a laugh. "I don't want to put it down, I wouldn't turn it loose. I wanna call someone to come and get it. Maybe there's someone out there who wants it. I don't want it."