Your next flu vaccine could come in the form of a bandage

Your seasonal flu vaccine could soon look more like a bandage – rather than a needle!

Researchers from Georgia Tech and Emory University have developed a skin patch containing dissolvable microscopic needles that deliver a vaccine when pressed onto your arm.

The microneedles are small enough to not cause as much pain as a flu shot, but they were associated with itchiness during a clinical trial.

More research is needed before the patch can be made available to the public. Scientists are now planning to test the new patch in children, as well as develop patches for other vaccines beyond the flu.