A look at how some new state laws will impact you
HARTFORD — On Saturday, you can enjoy a drink outside a bowling alley’s bar area at 11 a.m.
That’s just one of several laws taking effect here in Connecticut this weekend, according to our media partner The Hartford Courant.
Here’s a look at some others:
- You will no longer get in trouble with your employer if you decide to share information about your wages, or wages of your coworker who volunteered the information.
- Parents looking to claim a religious exemption for their child attending school or daycare will now have to submit a notarized form every year, instead of simply checking a box on a form.
