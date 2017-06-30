× A look at how some new state laws will impact you

HARTFORD — On Saturday, you can enjoy a drink outside a bowling alley’s bar area at 11 a.m.

That’s just one of several laws taking effect here in Connecticut this weekend, according to our media partner The Hartford Courant.

Here’s a look at some others:

You will no longer get in trouble with your employer if you decide to share information about your wages, or wages of your coworker who volunteered the information.

Parents looking to claim a religious exemption for their child attending school or daycare will now have to submit a notarized form every year, instead of simply checking a box on a form.

