A look at how some new state laws will impact you

Posted 6:56 AM, June 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:02AM, June 30, 2017

HARTFORD — On Saturday, you can enjoy a drink outside a bowling alley’s bar area at 11 a.m.

That’s just one of several laws taking effect here in Connecticut this weekend, according to our media partner The Hartford Courant.

Here’s a look at some others:

  • You will no longer get in trouble with your employer if you decide to share information about your wages, or wages of your coworker who volunteered the information.
  • Parents looking to claim a religious exemption for their child attending school or daycare will now have to submit a notarized form every year, instead of simply checking a box on a form.

See a slideshow on these new state laws here.

