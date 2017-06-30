× AAA and state police offering coffee and car care in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — State police and AAA teamed up Friday morning to try to help keep weekend holiday travelers safe.

The two set up Coffee with a Cop and Car Care at the Middletown rest stop along I-91 north. Drivers were treated to a free cup of coffee, as well as a free battery and tire check by AAA Emergency roadside crews.

“As always, state police consistently work toward preventing accidents – especially fatal crashes – on Connecticut’s roads and highways” said Trooper Kelly Grant. “A casual conversation and a gentle reminder to ‘be safe’ might just be the difference between life and death”.

Several drivers stopped by and took advantage of the service and the chance to talk with state police one on one.

During the event state police reminded drivers of the importance of the state’s move over law, which requires drivers to move a lane over if emergency crews are in the breakdown lane of the highway. They also handed out “Send Help” placards that drivers can put in their window should they breakdown or have a medical emergency and not have access to a cell phone.

State police and AAA are joining forces to ensure holiday travelers get off to a safe start. Until 9:30 a.m., motorists are encouraged to stop by the DOT rest stop in Middletown for a free cup of coffee with state police and free battery and tire testing by AAA Emergency Roadside crews.

Connecticut State Police will be stepping up patrols over the holiday weekend including roving DUI checkpoints and AAA expects to respond to thousands of calls from members.

AAA is anticipating there will be record-breaking numbers of drivers out on the roads for the 4th of July weekend.

• Overall, 2,281,000 New Englanders are expected to travel this Independence Day weekend, up 3.2 percent over 2016

• Almost 2 million New Englanders will drive to their destinations, up 3.1 percent over last year

The travel experts are pointing to consistently low national average gas prices as the reason for the increase in the number of people opting to take a road trip.