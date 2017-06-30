Caught on Camera: Man demands cash from a gas station in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Police are looking for a man who they said robbed a Sunoco Gas Station Wednesday afternoon.

West Hartford police said the incident occurred around 2:22 p.m., at the Sunoco Gas Station located at 669 Farmington Avenue.

"After standing inside the convenience store for a brief period, the suspect moved the yellow bandanna up to partially conceal his face and placed his gloved right hand into a plastic bag to simulate the appearance of a firearm. He passed a note politely requesting money, and took both an unspecified amount of cash and the note with him as he fled the scene traveling on foot toward the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Prospect Avenue," said police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or light-skinned male wearing a burgundy t-shirt, tan cargo shorts, dark-colored low top sneakers, a white baseball hat, sunglasses on top of the hat, a light-colored latex type glove on his right hand, tattoo on his left forearm, and a yellow bandanna around his neck.

Police ask if anyone recognizes the suspect to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.