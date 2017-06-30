× Enfield police make arrest in December hit-and-run that killed 20-year-old

ENFIELD– Enfield police have made an arrest in a December 2016 hit-and-run that killed a 20-year-old man.

Police arrested 29-year-old Rocco P. Barile today at his home. Barile is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility-death, tampering with physical evidence, failure to renew registration, and failure to drive in a proper lane.

On December 2 around 1 a.m., Jeremy Mercier’s body was found along Route 5, near the intersection with Orbit Drive.

Enfield Police Chief Carl Sferrazza said Mercier was skateboarding at the time of the accident. He was headed to Enfield Square Mall to help a friend who had run out of gas.

Barile is being held on $175,000 bond. He’s due in court on July 3rd.