Eversource: Over 3,000 power outages reported in Waterbury following storm

WATERBURY — Eversource said over 3,000 power outages have been reported in Waterbury following today’s storm.

The following streets, avenue’s and roads are dealing with power outages:

Chipman Street, Waterbury, CT

Downed tree took out wires & snapped a utility pole

Customers affected – 1223 Baldwin Street, Waterbury, CT

Customers affected – 644 Washington Avenue, Waterbury, CT

Customers affected – 976 Meriden Road, Waterbury, CT

Customers affected – 767