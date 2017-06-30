× Glastonbury is now just wild about West Hartford’s Harry’s Pizza, too

GLASTONBURY — What is in a name? At Harry’s Pizza in Glastonbury, it’s all about the pizza.

From traditional pies to a gourmet, Harry’s Pizza has been a slice of heaven for locals since 1989. What started out in West Hartford has now expanded to Glastonbury.

The menu features more than a dozen combinations. Whether it’s the loaded Harry’s special with mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese or the BLT pizza, everything is fresh, homemade and full of flavor.

“Because we focus on pretty much just pizza, we make sure we get it right,” said manager Max Rufleth, who’s mom is the owner.

A sign that reads, ‘you are only as good as your last pizza’, hangs in the prep area as a reminder to be consistent with every order.

“If you make 19 good pizzas and the 20th one is bad, the customer is gonna be able to taste it,” said manager Frank O’Connor. “It’s important we create food like we are serving family.”

And it shows. You can say marinara sauce runs through the veins of this family business. People rave about the crust and all the options. A Yelp review from Ian K. reads, “Best pizza in town. Great crust and perfect balance on toppings. You get what you pay for.”

The pizzas come in medium and large and the portions will not disappoint.

Harry’s also serves slices during the lunch hour along with house-made salads, chicken wings and garlic bread.

Do you have a suggestion for Foodie Friday? Let us know by emailing foodiefriday@fox61.com or reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter – just use #FoodieFriday and #FOX61.

Or use the contact form below: