Health officials investigate salmonella outbreak at restaurant in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A Salmonella outbreak is under investigation as officials said several people have been affected.

The Cilantro Fresh Mexican Grill on Whalley Avenue is closed as health department officials look into the cause of the outbreak. Anyone who has felt sick after eating there during the month of June, should give the Department of Public Health a call at 860-509-7994 on Monday, July 3 to report their illness.

Salmonella bacteria are one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the United States. Symptoms typically last for four to seven days, and most people get better without treatment. However, Salmonella can cause more serious illness in certain groups of people, including the elderly, infants and persons with chronic diseases or compromised immune systems.

Salmonella bacteria spread through contaminated food or water. An individual who is sickened with Salmonella can contaminate food and water, spreading the bacteria to others. People who are infected with Salmonella should not prepare food or drinks for others until their symptoms have ended. Restaurant workers and other food handlers who are infected with Salmonella should not return to work until cleared by public health officials.

Information on preventing Salmonella infections can be found here.