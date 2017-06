× Let the debate begin: Hamburgers or Hotdogs?

HARTFORD — Let the debate begin, what is the better choice of food for 4th of July picnics? Hamburgers or Hotdogs?

Hamburgers and hot dogs are no doubt considered by most to be American classics. You can get very creative with both but which one of the two is a must have during this time of the year?

Share with us your favorite on our Facebook page.