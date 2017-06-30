Lost wedding ring at Foxboro U2 concert goes viral

FOXBORO, MASS– A woman attending the U2 concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro Sunday night came across an engagement/wedding ring in the parking lot.

Noelle Rudloff posted a photo on Facebook hoping to find the owner.

“We were at U2 this past Sunday (6/25) at Gillette Stadium and as we were headed through the parking area before the show my husband found a diamond and platinum engagement/wedding ring combo,” Rudloff said.

“I am hoping through the power of FB, the ring can be reunited with its owner. It is obviously very special to someone (it is engraved with a unique message),” Rudloff said.

As of now, Foxboro police and stadium security had not gotten any reports of a missing ring.

Since posting on Tuesday, Rudloff’s picture has been shared more 78,000 times.