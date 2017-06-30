× Man bitten by police K-9 sues Enfield police department

ENFIELD — An 80-year-old man who was knocked over and bitten by a police dog during a training exercise has filed a lawsuit against a the Enfield police department.

The Journal-Inquirer reports John Keane is suing Enfield, the town’s police department and Officer Michael Colantuono. Keane alleges the attack has left him in constant pain and impacted his quality of life.

Keane said he had been walking on a trail at the Enfield Senior Center when he was bitten in December 2015. A representative of the Connecticut State Police says Colantuono was conducting a “scout search” with the dog, which requires the K-9 to locate and hold the first subject he finds.

Keane is seeking more than $15,000 in damages.