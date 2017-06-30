× Middletown decides not to cut bus routes for time being

MIDDLETOWN — Late night bus routes will remain running for the time being according to Middletown’s mayor.

Mayor Dan Drew said, “H, I, M-Link, and Night Owl services will continue as normal while MAT, the City of Middletown, our legislative delegation, and CT DOT are working together on transition planning. Should there be a need for service reductions in the future, hearings to that effect will be properly noticed and designed to minimize impact on riders. ‘

The Middletown Area Transit had said the routes would be cut earlier in the week due to financial issues.