Cop who accidentally overdosed now trains others to stop future incidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio police said officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on fentanyl after responding to a drug-related call.

Green had just gotten back to the police station after arresting two men for trying to destroy the white, powdery fentanyl inside their vehicle. Green said the two men were using their feet to grind it into the carpet.

When he returned, he was told he had something on the back of his shirt. He reached around to grab and see it, but had already touched the drug. Instinctively, he brushed it off with his fingers. That’s all it took for him to pass out, according to police.

The next thing he remembers is waking up in the hospital being told he had overdosed. Green says he is not sure how the fentanyl got on his shirt.

Because of the incident, Green has made a training video in hopes that something like this doesn’t happen again. He says local officers encounter fentanyl almost on a daily basis. All Columbus police officers will now be required to watch Green’s training video.