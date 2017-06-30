× Police looking for suspect in New Britain hit-and-run

NEW BRITAIN — The New Britain Police Department is looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred early Friday morning.

New Britain Police said an officer traveling near Myrtle Street and Washington Street located a 58-year-old man lying on the road. He had injuries consistent with being struck by a car. The victim, who is a New Britain resident, was unresponsive and was taken to the hospital for treatment

Police said the man is in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to all Sergeant King at (860) 826-3071.