Police: Man robbed woman in wheelchair for money at an ATM in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police are looking for a man who they said robbed a woman in a wheelchair for money while she was withdrawing money from an ATM Friday morning.

New Britain police said the incident occurred around 5:08 a.m., at the TD Bank located at 178 Main Street.

“The female victim stated that she was withdrawing money from the ATM and as the machine was dispensed her money, a male walked up behind her and wrapped his arms around her neck ordering her to give him the money. The female who was confined to a wheelchair, tried fighting off the man but was unsuccessful. The suspect took off on foot with the victim’s cash and was last seen running towards Court Street,” said police.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged Hispanic male, approximately 5’5″ to 5’7″ and weighs around 150 to 170 pounds, possibly with a small mustache and beard, wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark-colored sneakers.

The New Britain Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual. Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 860-826-3131.