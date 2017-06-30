× Popular restaurant ‘FiRE+iCE’ closing for good

PROVIDENCE — A popular restaurant has decided it will close their doors for good.

FiRE+iCE in Providence, Rhode Island is no longer open. If you’ve never been there before, the restaurant allows you to create your own meals and then the food is cooked in front of you.

The restaurant said on their Facebook page “Unfortunately, it is sad to say that our Providence location has closed. We thank you for your years of patronage and will miss the Providence community and wonderful neighbors. We ask that you please visit us at our Boston location, we want to continue feeding your fun!”