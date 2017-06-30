Simsbury hit hard with fallen trees from storm; hundreds left in the dark for hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY – Storm damage was seen throughout all parts of the state, some areas seeing it much worse than others.

Crews in Simsbury have spent most of their afternoon and evening cleaning up trees and debris from the roadways with West Mountain Road being one of them.

A tree had collapsed onto the road, blocking traffic, and drivers were asked to take a detour.

Shortly after, crews arrived with heavy equipment to break the tree down and removed it from the road. A similar incident took place on Notch Road where several smaller trees came down.

In Bethel, a large tree came crashing down on a car, crushed it to pieces and left the driver injured. Close to 6 p.m., Mother Nature dumped buckets of rain across several towns and cities in Connecticut.

“It got the point where you really couldn’t even just see 50 feet in front of you,” said Guy Casalino of Simsbury.

The storm cooled down temperatures a bit but residents in Simsbury were one of many towns to not have power. Some people said they even heard the lot tree collapse on West Mountain Road.

“There was a huge crack. I thought it was a transformer, whatever those are called but it was definitely that tree,” said Annie Pyat of Simsbury.

“We started freaking out because we heard really loud bangs down the road, so we knew something happened,” said Nathalie Melanson of Simsbury.

As the night went on, neighborhoods became pitch black and only generators were heard throughout the area. Some residents say they were not surprised to experience such a bad storm and an outage like this one as it has happened in the past.

“No, it’s normal. I’ve been without power before, it’s not a big deal,” added Casalino.

“Well, a lot of cars had to change their direction and detour from it, but that was definitely what we heard,” added Pyat.

As of midnight, there are well over 600 people without power in Simsbury based on the Eversource Energy website.

A worker was seen patrolling neighborhoods with a flashlight to determine where the issue was coming from. As for a restoration date, that is still undetermined.