Somers cop restored to duty after charges against him dropped

SOMERS — A Somers police officer who was placed on leave for 11 weeks following his arrest has been restored to duty after a unanimous vote by the Board of Selectman.

The Journal-Inquirer reports Lt. Jose Claudio has been restored as supervisor of the Somers Police Department Monday.

First Selectman C.G. “Bud” Knorr said the board acted based on a decision by the supervisory assistant state’s attorney to drop all charges against Claudio.

Claudio was facing charges of second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct following a confrontation with his live-in girlfriend March 5.

The attorney said Claudio attended therapy sessions and had not violated a protective order, qualifying the charges against him to be dropped