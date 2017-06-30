Somers cop restored to duty after charges against him dropped
SOMERS — A Somers police officer who was placed on leave for 11 weeks following his arrest has been restored to duty after a unanimous vote by the Board of Selectman.
The Journal-Inquirer reports Lt. Jose Claudio has been restored as supervisor of the Somers Police Department Monday.
First Selectman C.G. “Bud” Knorr said the board acted based on a decision by the supervisory assistant state’s attorney to drop all charges against Claudio.
Claudio was facing charges of second-degree unlawful restraint and disorderly conduct following a confrontation with his live-in girlfriend March 5.
The attorney said Claudio attended therapy sessions and had not violated a protective order, qualifying the charges against him to be dropped
41.985193 -72.446080