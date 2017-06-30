Suspect accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old in Norfolk
NORFOLK — Police have arrested a Norfolk man after they said he sexually assaulted a young child.
State police said the victim was just 5 years old.
David Craighill, 26, is due in court Friday morning.
Police said last week he sexually assaulted a child in Norfolk and he was arrested Thursday night.
He’s expected to be arraigned in Bantam Superior court on charges including first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
41.993983 -73.202058