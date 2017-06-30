Unified theater program aims to include all students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In this week's student news segment, an after school program is helping students express themselves through the arts.

Reporter Maya Hennessy from the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts tells us about the unified theater that is bringing together students of all ages and backgrounds.

FOX61 Student News empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Good Day Connecticut at 6:20 a.m. 7:30 a.m., and during the 5 and 10 p.m. news.

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.