Video shows Wisconsin police cruiser rammed by drunk driver

HORICON, WI – A video shows a Wisconsin police cruiser being hit after attempting to pull over a drunk driver.

The car pulled over to the side of the road as if to stop, but then backed up into the cruiser.

The video shows the driver was so belligerent, bystanders had to help control him. The officer is heard threatening the suspect with a taser, but never deployed it.

The suspect was a 21-year-old man from Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. His name was not released.The officer involved suffered minor injuries.

Police are warned to always be prepared when dealing with people, because anything can happen at any given time.