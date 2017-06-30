Warm, humid Saturday; possible afternoon thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s for the shoreline. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. But these storms are expected to be hit or miss so it doesn’t look worthy of canceling plans.

Sunday is looking better and better at every turn! While a lingering shower is possible early, the rest of the day will feature clearing with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees! It will also turn less humid throughout the day.

Monday looks sunny, warm and pleasant with low humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

July 4th looks like an amazing day with lots of sun, warm air and only a slight chance for a shower later in the day.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Scattered storms through 11 PM, mild and humid with patchy fog developing. Low: Near 70.

Saturday: Early AM Fog. Warm, humid, mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm (mainly in the afternoon). Highs: Upper 70s – mid 80s.

Sunday: Chance for a morning shower/thunderstorm. Then partly cloudy, warm and slowly turning less humid. High: mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, less humid, warm & pleasant. High: mid-upper 80s.

July 4th: Sunny to partly cloudy. Only a slight chance for a late day shower. High: low-mid 80s.

