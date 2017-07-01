Bail reform, opioid rules among new Connecticut laws taking effect

HARTFORD — A batch of new Connecticut laws is taking effect, including Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s effort to reduce the number of people detained in jails for minor offenses because they can’t afford to post bail.

Saturday marks the first day of the new fiscal year. It’s also one of a handful of days in the year when new laws take effect.

Under Malloy’s legislation, judges will be prohibited from setting money bail for misdemeanor charges unless they determine the defendant is facing a family violence crime, is likely to fail to appear in court, is likely to obstruct justice or presents a danger to the community.

Other new laws include legislation placing limits on opioid prescriptions and requiring state education agencies to develop a plan for universal pre-kindergarten beginning in 2022.