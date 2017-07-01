× Body of a man found floating near docks in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport police are investigating the discovery of a body Saturday.

Police say that the received a phone call around 9:45 a.m. from a passerby stating they saw a body floating near Port Jefferson Ferry dock. Within minutes of the call on-duty officers of Bridgeport Police Harbor Unit recovered the body. Firefighters were also on scene to help.

Police say the victim is described as an Asian male. No further information on the victim is available at this time.

Police are awaiting a Medical Examiner report to determine and confirm the cause of death.

BPD Detectives Bureau personnel say it is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 203-576-TIPS.

