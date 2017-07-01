× Car hits Hartford Public Defender’s building

HARTFORD — A car crashed on Trinity Street Saturday morning, into the Office of the Public Defender.

At 4:37 a.m. police received calls that a car had crashed at 30 Trinity Street in Hartford. Police say the car seemed to have lost control. The car struck a mailbox, then a light pole, and finally hit the Public Defender building’s wall.

Police say that the building took slight damage. The driver was taken to the hospital were they were listed in stable condition and suffered only minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.