× Eversource: Crews returning power to Waterbury

WATERBURY– Eversource crews were working early Saturday morning to restore power to Waterbury.

Friday evening Waterbury experience a major power outage. Eversource said over 2,000 power outages were reported all caused by weather related factors.

Eventually the number customers with out power was reduced to 332, with crews still working to completely restore power to the city.

Click here to get the latest on power outages.