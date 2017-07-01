Hundreds of people heading to the beach this holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NIANTIC -- Daniel McKennie is spending the 4th of July weekend at Rocky Neck Beach with his family.

"My daughters like to go up on the rocks and do crabbing maybe a little fishing," said McKennie.

"We're gonna make some sand castles," said East Hartford resident, Sienna McKennie.

According to AAA 44.2 million Americans are traveling for the holiday and 2.3 million of those are New Englanders who are traveling 50 miles or more from their home, the majority by car.

"We got here really quick and we came right in," said East Hartford resident Scarlett McKennie.

And while many people are out here enjoying the beaches now the real question is how long is it going to take for them to get back home.

"I expect it to be a long trip home," said Meriden resident Kathy Mulrooney.

AAA says the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is the lowest it's been for the holiday weekend in over a decade, meaning lots of people are taking advantage of that.