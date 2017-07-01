× Manchester and Middletown postpone firework displays for Saturday night

Manchester and Middletown have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks for Saturday evening.

In a recent tweet Middletown’s Mayor Dan Drew tweeted, “I’ve postponed Middletown’s fireworks to tomorrow, 7/2. Thank you and see you then!”

Manchester police Captian Chris Davis also tweeted stating that the fireworks in Manchester are also postponed to Sunday night.

Click here to see a list of firework displays near your town!

Please be advised that the Manchester fireworks scheduled for tonight have been postponed until tomorrow night — Chris Davis (@CaptDavisc) July 1, 2017

I've postponed Middletown's fireworks to tomorrow, 7/2. Thank you and see you then! pic.twitter.com/PBSdoL3mRB — Mayor Dan Drew (@MayorDanDrew) July 1, 2017