Manchester and Middletown postpone firework displays for Saturday night
Manchester and Middletown have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks for Saturday evening.
In a recent tweet Middletown’s Mayor Dan Drew tweeted, “I’ve postponed Middletown’s fireworks to tomorrow, 7/2. Thank you and see you then!”
Manchester police Captian Chris Davis also tweeted stating that the fireworks in Manchester are also postponed to Sunday night.
