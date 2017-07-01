Manchester and Middletown postpone firework displays for Saturday night

Posted 11:12 AM, July 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:32AM, July 1, 2017
July 4th Activites Snarled By Bad Weather

Manchester and Middletown have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks for Saturday evening.

In a recent tweet Middletown’s Mayor Dan Drew tweeted, “I’ve postponed Middletown’s fireworks to tomorrow, 7/2. Thank you and see you then!”

Manchester police Captian Chris Davis also tweeted stating that the fireworks in Manchester are also postponed to Sunday night.

Click here to see a list of firework displays near your town!

 

 

 

Related stories