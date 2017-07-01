× ‘Q’ Bridge to be lit red, white, and blue for Independence Day

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Dannel P. Malloy announced Saturday, that the State of Connecticut will illuminate the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in New Haven – informally known by residents as the Q Bridge – in red, white, and blue lights on the evenings of Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, in observation of Independence Day. Beacons capable of projecting light nearly six miles into the clear night sky will be lit until 1:00 a.m. during those nights.

“We are proud to celebrate the birth of our nation during the upcoming Fourth of July holiday,” Governor Malloy said. “We have plenty of family events being held throughout the state – from the shoreline to the countryside – and we encourage everyone to participate in the festivities.”

The Governor is directing Connecticut residents to visit the state’s tourism website at www.CTvisit.com, where they can find a schedule of fireworks shows that are scheduled to take place across the state throughout the coming days. Dozens of towns and cities in Connecticut have scheduled fireworks displays.

“Independence Day is a great time for people to come together to celebrate our country, its founders, and all of the people who sustain our bedrock principles of democracy and freedom,” Lt. Governor Nancy Wyman said.