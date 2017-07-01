× Recipe: 4th if July Cake

HARTFORD — Want to bring something different to a part besides hot dogs an burgers? We got you covered with a recipe for a U.S. Flag cake courtesy of FOX2now in St. Louis.

Ingredients:

1 box of white cake mix

3 egg whites

1/3 cup of applesauce

1 cup of water

1 box (4-serving size) Jell-O strawberry flavored

1 cup of boiling water

1 cup of cold water

1 container (8 oz.) whipped topping

1 cup of fresh sliced strawberries

½ cup of fresh blueberries

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Make and bake cake mix as directed on box for 13×9-inch pan. Cool completely in pan, about 1 hour.

Pierce cooled cake with end of spoon at ½-inch intervals. In a medium bowl, stir in Jell-O mix and boiling water. Stir until dissolved. Stir in cold water.

Carefully pour mixture over entire surface of cake. Refrigerate at least 3 hours until serving time.

When ready to serve, gently spread container of whipped topping over cake. Arrange strawberries and blueberries on top of cake to look like flag.

Store loosely covered in refrigerator.

Checkout the full video here.