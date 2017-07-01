Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Litchfield, Hartford counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect few scattered showers and thunderstorms during the next couple of hours. with an organized line of showers and storms ahead of the main cold front that will cross the area between 6 & 10 PM this evening. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, especially north and west of Hartford, where the atmosphere is most unstable. As expected, there is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Hartford and Litchfield Counties until 9 PM. Just be on the look out for those storms this evening.

Sunday is looking better and better at every turn! While a lingering shower is possible early, the rest of the day will feature clearing with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees! It will also turn less humid throughout the day.

Monday looks sunny, warm and pleasant with low humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

July 4th looks like an amazing day with lots of sun, warm air and only a slight chance for a shower later in the day.

Forecast Details:

This Eve: Breezy, warm, humid, with showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe, especially north and west of Hartford). Temps in the 70s - low 80s.

Tonight: Shower and thunderstorms ending between 10 & 11 PM, then gradual clearing after midnight. Low: 65-70.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and gradually turning less humid. High: mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Monday: Sunny to less partly cloudy, slight chance for a late day sprinkle. High: mid-upper 80s.

July 4th: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80-85.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 80s.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 80s

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri