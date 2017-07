Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Over the years, dozens of lives have been lost to street violence in Hartford. Community leader John Thomas joins Stan Simpson for discussion of street violence in a two-part segment.

The North End community is rallying for peace and through a collective effort has built a 6-foot high pyramid on a vacant lot in the city. The structure will serve as a memorial to victims of violence and a reminder that conflict can be resolved peacefully.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video