U.S. Men’s Nationals Team defeats Ghana in front of thousands in attendance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD – It was a big win for the U.S. Men’s Nationals Team as they took on three-time FIFA World Cup foe Ghana for the warm-up game at Rentschler Field.

The USMNT will be heading to the CONCACAF Gold Cup which was music to USA supporters’ ears. The energy of the crowd was heard from miles away as 28,754 people attended the game.

Cars filled the parking lots as several soccer fans parked far away and walked all the way from their car to the ticket booth, sporting their teams’ colors.

Tailgaters were there for hours before the kickoff and to pass time, some played a little soccer themselves while others set up a tent and had a barbecue.

“I think USA will play well today. Ghana’s a good team, a very good team and I’m just excited that people are out here, soccer’s growing. It’s a great sport!” said Alex Tracy of Enfield.

Kellyn Acosta scored the second goal for USA and the crowd went crazy.

“It’s like electric. When he scored that goal, the whole stadium went up. It was awesome” said Meredith Kamiss of Glastonbury.

“It’s awesome. I love the energy here. We love the chants over there with the soccer teams fan club, so we love being here,” said Christina Boivin of Newington.

Ghana fans also felt confident especially knowing their country has a historical reputation for strong soccer players. Saturday night’s game marked the first time the USA and Ghana have met outside the World Cup.

“I’m very happy. I’m very excited to be here. This is my first time of coming to a place like this, I mean coming to a football game,” said Joana Mills of Manchester.

“You know, in my country, that’s what we want! It brings us together!” said Justice Admon of New Jersey.

The final score was 2-1 and after the game, several fans lined up outside by the buses to meet the players before they went home.