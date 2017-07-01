× West Haven Police arrest man with over 500 grams of Heroin

WEST HAVEN — Police arrested a West Haven man for possession of 500 grams of heroin Friday.

Police say that morning, West Haven Police Street Crime Unit conducted a search for drugs at Center Street in West Haven.

Eric Moody, 24 of West Haven, was arrested. Police also searched Moody’s car. During their search, police found 500 grams of Heroin, 529 grams of crack cocaine, $955 and various cooking, packaging and processing materials for drugs.

Moody is charged with numerous narcotics charges and held on bond.