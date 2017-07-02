× Crews find male they were searching for in the CT River alive

WINDSOR LOCKS — Police said the male they had been searching for in the Connecticut River has been found alive.

Emergency crews has been searching for two hours for a male who jumped in the water and the people he was with said they didn’t see him resurface.

Police said the male jumped into the water underneath the Route 140 Bridge on the East Windsor side. The bridge crosses from the Warehouse Point section of town to the canal area of Windsor Locks.

A driver saw the man downstream and crews were able to get him out of the water. He is being cared for by EMS crews.

The Connecticut State Police dive team had been called to assist.

Windsor Locks Fire Department, East Windsor Police, Windsor police were involved in the search.