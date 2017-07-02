× Frontier outage leaves some homes in Norfolk unable to call 911

NORFOLK — Heads up Norfolk! 176 homes have been affected by a Frontier Communications outage.

The outage left the houses without the ability to place phone calls, including 911. They also won’t have internet access.

Frontier says they are aware of the problem as is the local dispatch center, Litchfield County Dispatch.

The Norfolk Emergency Management says they haven’t recieved an ETA on restoration and suggest residents use their cell phones if you need to call 911.