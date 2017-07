× Milford police investigating untimely death

MILFORD — Milford police say they’re investigating an untimely death.

They say an unresponsive male was found on Forest Road near Post Road around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police are describing him as a white male, 6’2″, around 250 lbs.

Police have no released any additional details about the man.

They ask anyone who may be able to assist in identifying the male is asked to call 203-878-6551.

The investigation is still ongoing.