Mostly sunny, turning less humid Sunday; chance for late day sprinkle Monday

Other than a few late evening showers, our weather will improve in a big way for the rest of the long holiday weekend!

Sunday is looking better and better at every turn! While the early morning hours will still be mild and muggy, the rest of the day will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees! It will also turn less humid throughout the day, especially during he afternoon hours.

Monday looks sunny, warm and pleasant with low humidity. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

July 4th looks like an amazing day with lots of sun, and dry pleasant air. High pressure will dominate our throughout the day and into Wednesday, as well.

The next cold front will move in late Thursday into Friday with a couple of chances of showers and t'storms. Followed by high pressure with sunshine and pleasant conditions for the beginning of next weekend

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and gradually turning less humid. High: mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Monday: Sunny to less partly cloudy, slight chance for a late day sprinkle. High: mid-upper 80s.

July 4th: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80-85.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 80s

Thursday: Partly cloudy, humid, chance for a few late day showers. High: 80s.

Friday: Chance for a few showers, otherwise partly sunny. High: 80s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant. High: Low 80s.

