New Britain man charged in shooting

NEW BRITAIN — Police arrested a man and charged him in connection with an early morning shooting.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning, they responded to a report of a person shot at 85 Rhodes St. The found an injured woman and took her to an area trauma center where she was being treated for her wounds. She told police she had been shot near the corner of Rhodes Street and Chapman Street and ran to an address on Rhodes Street where she was able to get the residents attention. She was able to give police the suspect’s first name, physical description and the make of his vehicle.

Police were able to identify Colby Boddie, 41, of New Britain, as a possible suspect. While they were there, police said Boddie drove past the address in a Nissan. Police stopped the car and Boddie was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the incident is drug related and the victim and the suspect know each other.

Boddie was charged with one count each of assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 3rd, 2017.