North Haven police arrest man who fled after crash that injured two

NORTH HAVEN — Police arrested a man on numerous charges, including DUI, who fled after a crash early Sunday that injured two people.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. a car crossed the center line on Hartford Turnpike and crashed into a car driving in the opposite direction causing the second car to roll over and the two people inside to be injured. Police said the driver of the first car fled the scene of the crash but reappeared when officers were searching for him. The two in the second car were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Rahheem McDonald, 37 of Waterbury, was charged with DUI, Assault 2nd with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, operating with a suspended license, criminal impersonation, interfering with police, theft of firearm, weapon in motor vehicle, criminal possession of firearm, and possession of firearm while intoxicated.

Police said McDonald acknowledged being under the influence of PCP and also transported to the hospital.