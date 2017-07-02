Police: 3 killed in separate shootings in Bridgeport 

BRIDGEPORT — Police say three people have died in separate shootings this weekend in Bridgeport.

The Connecticut Post reports that police say a neighbor dispute turned violent on Sunday, leading to the shooting of a man around 2:15 a.m. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Another shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Police say the victim’s death is not connected to the earlier incident.

The deaths mark the city’s 15th and 16th homicides this year.

The city’s 14th homicide occurred early Saturday. Police say officers found 37-year-old Chaz Rogers behind an apartment building suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police say detectives have “strong information” to “bring suspects to justice” in Sunday’s shootings. No arrests have been made in the Saturday shooting.