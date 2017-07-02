× Police searching for missing 79-yearold Stamford woman

STAMFORD — Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing 79-year-old woman.

Police said Gillian West, 79, is Caucasian, has brown air and eyes, she is 5’6″ tall. She weighs 130 pounds.

Police said she was last seen Sunday, wearing a grey cardigan, blue and white shirt, grey pants. She may be wearing multi-colored glasses.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of West, please contact Stamford police at (203) 977-4921. Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.