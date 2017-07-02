Some state parks full to capacity
HARTFORD — Some state parks have no more room in their parking lots on Sunday according to the State Parks twitter page.
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 2:25 p.m.
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union is full to parking capacity and close to new vehicles as of 2:15 p.m.
- Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles at 215 p.m.
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 2 p.m.
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 1:30 p.m.
- Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 1:30 p.m.
- Kent Falls State Park in Kent is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 1:30 p.m.
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 12:30 p.m.
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles at 10:30 a.m.
- The swimming area at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington will be closed for the July 4th weekend, because of a poor water quality test.
