Some state parks full to capacity

July 2, 2017

HARTFORD — Some state parks have no more room in their parking lots on Sunday according to the State Parks twitter page.

  • Silver Sands State Park in Milford is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 2:25 p.m.
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union is full to parking capacity and close to new vehicles as of 2:15 p.m.
  • Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles at 215 p.m.
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 2 p.m.
  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 1:30 p.m.
  • Pattaconk Lake State Recreation Area in Chester is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 1:30 p.m.
  • Kent Falls State Park in Kent is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 1:30 p.m.
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles as of 12:30 p.m.
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield is full to parking capacity and closed to new vehicles at 10:30 a.m.
  • The swimming area at Burr Pond State Park in Torrington will be closed for the July 4th weekend, because of a poor water quality test.