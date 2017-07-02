State police increase patrols over July 4 weekend 

MIDDLETOWN — Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols and sobriety checkpoints over the long Fourth of July weekend.

The increased enforcement runs through Tuesday.

State police will be on the lookout for drivers who are impaired, speeding, not wearing seat belts, using cellphones illegally and committing other violations.

Sobriety checkpoints were planned for Saturday in North Stonington on Route 2 and Monday in Manchester on the exit 62 ramp of Interstate 84 westbound.

State police say that as of Sunday morning, they have investigated 239 crashes since Friday and issued 1,244 violations to drivers for motor vehicle infractions. Troopers say 33 motorists have been charged with driving under the influence.

State police are reminding people that fireworks are illegal in Connecticut. Only non-explosive and non-aerial sparklers and fountains are legal.