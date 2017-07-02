× State Police investigate suspicious death at Days Inn on the Berlin Turnpike

BERLIN — State Police say they are investigating a suspicious death on the Berlin Turnpike Sunday morning.

The report of the death came in around 2:30 a.m., with Berlin Police responding, along with New Britain. About an hour later, State Police were called to the scene. The incident happened at the Days Inn Berlin Meriden at 2387 Berlin Turnpike, Berlin.

The circumstances surrounding the death are unclear but the scene is still active.

The Central District Major Crimes division took over the investigation at the time, with detectives still on the scene.

A Connecticut State Police K9 team and the New Britain Police Department Tactical Team are also assisting with the investigation.

State Police say there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the public.

State Police ask anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to please contact State Police at 860-685-8230 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX61 as details develop.