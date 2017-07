Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every day, they fight waste, fraud and abuse in state government. State auditors John Geragosian (D) and Rob Kane (R) talk about their role in protecting taxpayer money, by scrutinizing spending to be sure taxpayer money is being used in the way it was intended to be used, whether according to a law, or a contract, and that it is not going missing, or being stolen.

They also alert agencies and lawmakers to changes they should make to prevent problems.