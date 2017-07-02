Westport police searching for bank robbery suspect

WESTPORT — Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a bank Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 12:57 p.m, they received an alarm call from TD Bank located at 1111 Post Road East. A note was handed to a teller implying the robber was armed. No weapon was displayed. The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of cash. They said the suspect was described as a black male, approximately 6’1” tall with a heavy build and scruffy beard, wearing a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is urged to call the Westport Detective Bureau at (203)341-6080.