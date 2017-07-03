× 2-year-old removed from life support after swimming pool incident in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 2-year-old girl was taken off life support late Sunday, about two days after she was resuscitated from a near-drowning.

Police responded to a home on May Street at about 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, after receiving reports of a child not breathing due to an accident in a swimming pool. The girl’s mother pulled her from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Emergency crews nearly pronounced her at the scene, but instead rushed her to St. Vincent’s Medical Center after detecting a faint heartbeat.

Doctors worked to restore the toddler’s heartbeat, however she was unable to breathe on her own. She was placed on life support and transferred to Yale-New Haven Hospital by helicopter.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez says the incident appears to have been a tragic accident.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is expected to release a report later this week. A police investigation is ongoing.

Police have not released the name of the family or the girl.